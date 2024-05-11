1,109 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 135,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $218.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

