11,542 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,542 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,786 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AIQ opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -196.41 and a beta of 1.42. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.