123,713 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.71% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

GLOV opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

