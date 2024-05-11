14,914 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

