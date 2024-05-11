1,517 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $798.50 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.69 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.47.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.