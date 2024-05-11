1,595 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $698.13. 352,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.91 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

