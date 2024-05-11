168,478 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 1.55% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 278,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

