1,928 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $374.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.62. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.67.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.84.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

