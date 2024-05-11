1,975 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

