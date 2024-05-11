2,763 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,950. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

