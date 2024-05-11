2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

NASDAQ TSVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 403,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,513. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in 2seventy bio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 317.0% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 2,338,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,994,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

