32,584 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

PEY opened at $20.48 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

