3,324 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TDG opened at $1,310.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,087.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $768.05 and a 12 month high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.