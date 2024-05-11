3,759 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Griffon by 31.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 80.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:GFF traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 533,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.43. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

