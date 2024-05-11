5,105 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $348.39 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.44 and a 200 day moving average of $320.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,918,606.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

