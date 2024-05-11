6,172 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
CSX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 7,834,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
