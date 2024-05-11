6,172 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 7,834,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.