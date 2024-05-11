6,650 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flex by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 145.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flex by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,260. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,451 shares of company stock worth $11,323,452. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

