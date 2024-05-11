795 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %
GD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,241. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.89.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
