88,866 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $55.24 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

