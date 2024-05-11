999,100 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 999,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,204,000. SP Plus comprises 2.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 5.08% of SP Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SP. TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 1,992,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.