Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
