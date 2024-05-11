Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

