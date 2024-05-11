Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $20.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

