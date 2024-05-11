Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

