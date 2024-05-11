Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Position Trimmed by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,140,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,026,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 289,539 shares of company stock worth $3,778,581. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HQL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,480. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

