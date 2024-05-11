ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.19 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

