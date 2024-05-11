ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 2,578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

