ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 976,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

