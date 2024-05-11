Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.63

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 66809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after buying an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,601,000 after buying an additional 437,920 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

