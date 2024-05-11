Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.63

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 66809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
