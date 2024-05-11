Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 685.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -218.2%.

NYSE:AE opened at $28.25 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.93 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

