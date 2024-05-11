Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on May 29th

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Down 1.9 %

Adecoagro stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Read Our Latest Report on AGRO

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.