Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on May 29th

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.
Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Adecoagro Trading Down 1.9 %
Adecoagro stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
