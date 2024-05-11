Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

