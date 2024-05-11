Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Update

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Adlai Nortye stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

