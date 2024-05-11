ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Mizuho

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

