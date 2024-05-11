ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1477602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 27.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

