Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $3.23. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 296,403 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 99,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 190,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 293.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

