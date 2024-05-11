AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.00

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $184.44, with a volume of 109684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

