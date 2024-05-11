Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $198.00 at TD Cowen

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $218.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.67. The stock had a trading volume of 158,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

