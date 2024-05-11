Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.53.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,419,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Affirm has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

