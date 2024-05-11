Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

