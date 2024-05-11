Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 600 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

