Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$97.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.50.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$93.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,000 shares of company stock worth $12,892,360. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.