Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.69

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$92.69 and last traded at C$92.26, with a volume of 604295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 197.25%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,360 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

