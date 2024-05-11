Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

