Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

