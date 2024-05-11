Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APD. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.21. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

