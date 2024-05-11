Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler Companies

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler Companies from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

