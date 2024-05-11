Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

