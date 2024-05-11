Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABNB. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

