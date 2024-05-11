Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $167.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

ABNB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

