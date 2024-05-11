Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

ABNB stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 51.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 82,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

